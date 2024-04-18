Two Charged with Stealing Gaming Equipment Worth Sh1.3 Million

Two men were Thursday charged with stealing gaming equipment valued at Sh1.3 million.

The prosecution immediately made an application to deny the accused cash bail.

The two Luis Boruta Nyawira Otieno and Stephen Wafula Okoni are alleged to have stolen from a gaming lounge belonging to former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti’s son Anthony Mwendwa Kinoti.

They are accused of breaking into a building and committing a felony.

The prosecution allege that the accused, along with accomplices not currently before the court, forcibly gained entry into the Quebec Gaming Lounge in the city and made away with many gaming equipment.

The incident on April 1 along Biashara Street in Nairobi.

Among the items stolen were nine Play stations five consoles, two Play station four consoles, twenty Play station pads, and 35 gaming discs, with a combined value estimated at Sh1.3 million

Prosecution told senior Principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki that the accused person have a previous matter in court.

They asked the court to give them time to file an affidavit to “object the idea of cash bail.

The defence however asked the court to release them on reasonable cash bail.

“The duo are family people with young families,” the defence argued.

The matter will be mentioned on Friday April 19 for the prosecution to file an affidavit opposing bail.