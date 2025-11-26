Two children burnt to death in fire incident in Nyandarua

Detectives are investigating an incident where two children were burnt to death in a fire tragedy in their house in the Pesi, Aberdare, Nyandarua County.

The boy and girl were aged five and three, respectively. The fire broke out on Monday night after their mother had left them in their wooden house.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, police said. The children were burnt beyond recognition. A house belonging to a neighbour was also burnt in the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation.

In Umoja One area, Nairobi, a five-month-old baby died after choking from a lollipop she had been fed with.

Police said the child’s elder sister aged three was suckling a lollipop when she decided to share the same with the child.

The sweet choked the minor, killing her. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

And a man was arrested over murder after he fatally assaulted his wife in a village in Kimilili, Bungoma County.

Police said the woman identified as Jacinta Naswa Wekesa, 37 died in hospital following the said assault at their home in Chebukwabi village.

This is the latest such case of domestic fights that turn fatal. Police said the woman sustained severe head injuries in the scuffle with the husband.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

The suspect was expected in court to face murder charges, police said.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposed body was found in his house in Tassia, Embakasi, Nairobi County.

The body of David Omuruya, 27 was found lying on his bed long after he had died. The house was locked from inside which forced police to break in to access the scene.

Police said the man had a physical injury on the head and blood was oozing from the mouth and nose when they arrived at the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.