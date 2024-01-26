Two Children Drown in Separate Tragedies in Kirinyaga, Makueni

Police are investigating two separate incidents of drowning involving two children in Kirinyaga and Makueni Counties.

The first incident happened in Salama village, Kibwezi where primary school children ventured into a dam to swim.

It was then a boy aged 11 drowned in the water. Police said efforts to help the boy were futile. The body was moved to Kibwezi Funeral Home.

Elsewhere, a five-year-old boy drowned in a pool of water at a quarry in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County.

The boy was playing with two of his friends at the quarry water when he drowned on January 24 at about mid-day, police said.

According to police, the mother of the boy was near the same area washing clothes when the tragedy happened.

She told police she had asked the deceased and two other children to back to their home, about a kilometer away to enable her to finish her chores.

But about 30 minutes later, she said she saw the two children sitting at the bank of another quarry dam near where she was.

She rushed there only to find her son floating on the water naked and the other two children sitting naked at the sides of the dam.

She rescued him and rushed him to Mumbu Dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The body was taken to Karira Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.