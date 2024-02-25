Two Construction Workers Die While Digging Sewage Trench In Kirinyaga

Two construction workers died after they were buried alive while digging a sewage trench at the Kirinyaga County offices in Kutus town.

Police said a third person is nursing injuries in hospital.

The Friday February 23 evening incident happened as a number of workers were digging the sewer trench at the county offices that will serve Kutus-Kerugoya when loose soil collapsed.

This trapped the victims in the trench as other workers fought to rescue them.

Police said they are investigating if the contractor had put in place all the necessary measures to avoid the deaths.

Kirinyaga County Executive Committee member for public works Jared Migwi said the victims were part of a crew working for a national government contractor on the Kerugoya-Kutus sewerage line.

The bodies of the two were moved to Kerugoya Level Five Hospital morgue.

Such incidents are common at construction sites amid calls for protection measures to address the trend.