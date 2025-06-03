Two cops killed in a collision between a police vehicle and a fuel tanker on Webuye-Bungoma Road

Two police officers were Tuesday June 3 killed in an accident involving their vehicle and a trailer at Matisi area on Webuye-Bungoma Road, police said.

The accident involved a police vehicle and a fuel tanker.

The victims who included a police driver and a sergeant died on the spot.

They were attached to Railways unit in Bungoma.

Regional police command Issa Mohamud said the Ford Ranger police car was racing from Webuye towards Bungoma general direction with one passenger who was a police sergeant when the accident happened.

On reaching at the location of the accident, he improperly overtook other vehicles and collided head on with motor vehicle Mercedes Benz trailer driven from the opposite direction, he said.

“Due to the impact, the officers sustained multiple body injuries and died on the spot but their two rifles are safe,” police said.

The driver of the trailer complained of pain as a result of the accident and was taken to hospital.

The bodies of the victims were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. This is the latest such incident to happen in the country amid calls to address trend.

In October 2023, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.