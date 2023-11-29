Two DCI Officers To Be Sentenced for Attempting To Shoot EACC Detectives

The Anti-Corruption Court is Wednesday 29, set to sentence two Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers found guilty of receiving a Sh1 million bribe, concealing evidence, and obstructing Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers on lawful duty.

During an earlier hearing on November 23, the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court found Corporal Julius Onyango Oguma and Constable Charles Macharia Wanjiru guilty of the offense. They were ordered to be remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison awaiting sentencing.

EACC reports that they received a report in November 2018 that the duo had detained a Chinese National at Kabete Police Station for being in the country without proper documentation.

To grant the Chinese national his freedom, the two officers are said to have demanded a Sh1 million bribe while threatening to forward him to court.

Subsequent investigations by EACC detectives then led to the arrest of one officer while receiving Sh200,000 as part of the demanded bribe.

EACC reports that the officer was however rescued and assisted to escape by his colleagues after firing several shots towards the EACC investigators.

The suspects were then arraigned on May 29, 2022 after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) concurred with the commission’s recommendations that the duo be charged with the offences.