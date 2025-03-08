Two dead after light aircraft crashes and bursts into flames in Taita Taveta

Two people were Saturday killed when a light aircraft they were in crashed and burst into flames in Ikanga area, Taita Taveta County.

Officials said the victims were a pilot and a trainee.

They were on training sessions when the aircraft crashed at about 12.30pm, witnesses and police said.

Locals and fire fighters from the local authorities responded but did not manage to help the victims.

Such accidents are common involving students and pilots.

Most of them originate Wilson Airport or Mombasa.

Officials from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said they were investigating the Saturday March 8 incident.

Villagers flocked the scene as officials secured it for investigation.

The incident is the latest in the region. In 2021, two people died in a similar incident in Vuria Hill in Wundanyi Sub-county. In 2018, a fixed-wing military plane crashed at Kamangombe Kungu village in Wundanyi. Two people on board were injured, while in January 2021, a Kenya Defense Forces aircraft crashed in Tsavo and killed four officers on board.