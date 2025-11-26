Two detained for age assessment in defilement suit

Two men accused in unrelated defilement cases were on November 26, 2025 ordered to remain in custody by a Makadara Chief magistrate’s Court pending age assessment and a pre-bail report.

The two, a Somali national Musab Hassan Jimale and Enos Juma Wanyama, a caretaker will remain in custody until December 10, 2025

Jimale is accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl in Eastleigh on November 14.

He faces three counts, defilement, an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, and child stealing.

The prosecution allege that Jimale penetrated the minor’s vagina and later harboured her, depriving her mother of lawful custody.

He was also charged with being unlawfully present in Kenya.

Jimale’s lawyer told the court that he is a minor and a student at Eastleigh High School, and asked for reasonable bail terms.

However, the prosecution opposed the application.

They told chief magistrate Beatrice Kimemia that police records show Jimale is 20 years old, with no evidence presented to support the allegation that he is under 18.

The prosecution further opposed bail, arguing that he is a flight risk.

The magistrate ordered an age and mental assessment before any bail decision .

In a separate case, 40-year-old caretaker Enos Juma Wanyama has been charged with defiling a 14-year-old girl in Ruai between August and November.

His lawyer asked the court to grant him a lenient cash bail.

The magistrate ordered a prebail report and directed that Wanyama remain in custody until December 10.