Two in Court for Abduction of Man in Imara Daima

Two middle-aged men were on Monday charged with abducting a man in Imara Daima within Nairobi county.

They appeared before a Milimani chief magistrate court, Nairobi. The two, Ian Osoro Morara and Kevin Nyakwama Nyabuti were charged that on November 11, 2023 at Imara Daima within Nairobi county, abducted Ephantus Ngari Nyaga with intent to have him secretly and wrongly confined.

They denied the charge. They are also jointly charged with another count of stealing the abductee’s mobile phone make Nokia valued at Sh8,500.

Alternatively, Nyabuti was accused of dishonestly retaining the abductee’s phone in the course of stealing knowing or having reason to believe it to be stolen property.

The court heard that, Osoro in the alternative count dishonestly assisted in the disposal of the phone knowing or having reason to believe it to be stolen property.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe they denied the charges and were released on a bond of Sh400,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The court directed the matter to be mentioned on February 12, 2024 for pre trial purposes.

In the same court, a man was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the charge sheet presented in court on Monday, he was charged that on or before December 5, 2023, Jesse Mwirigi Gitonga jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit a felony of obtaining credit of Sh4.9 million which belonged to Equity Bank.

In addition, Jesse faces another accusation of obtaining credit by false pretenses.

He was charged that on December 23, 2023, at Equity Bank- Tom Mboya Branch in Nairobi, he obtained credit of Sh4.9 million by falsely representing his ability to repay the loan.

This was allegedly achieved through deceptive means, involving a false collateral registered under another name. Gitonga however denied the charges.

The defence counsel appealed to the court to release him on a reasonable cash and bond terms, he also asked to be supplied with witness statements.

Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe released him on a bond of Sh2 million with a surety of the same amount with an alternative of Sh600,000 cash bail with two contact persons.

The matter will be mentioned on February 12, 2024 for pretrial purposes.