Two including Kenya Power electrician electrocuted separately in Garissa, Kilifi

A Kenya Power electrician was electrocuted as he and others were doing maintenance on high-voltage cables in Garissa Town.

The incident happened on Thursday June 5 at Burburis area as the victim identified as Fundi Mutinda and others were doing maintenance works .

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The team will work with Kenya Power officials to establish how and why the incident happened.

This is because the power supply is usually switched off whenever teams conduct maintenance on the cables.

Elsewhere in MalindI, Kilifi County, a car wash attendant was electrocuted while on duty.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kombe, 28 was electrocuted while in on duty, police said.

He was on duty when he collapsed and later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials said the water used in the work was connected to live power.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, a man who was wanted for murder in Narok was found dead after a suspected drowning.

Police said they believe Wesley Kones died by suicide after escaping his home in Mulot area. He had been linked to the murder of one Naomi Kones, 22 on June 2 in the area.

He is believed to have escaped from the home and drowned in the river Amalo at Simotwet village, Kiplabotwa location, Bomet East sub-county, Bomet County, police said.

The body was found with facial and hand injuries suspected to have been sustained due to jumping into the river and being dragged in the rocky Amalo River as suicide for evading murder arrest.

Police said they took the body to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Pasenga, Nyandarua County, one Stephen Wangechi Gachini, 76 was found dead after a suspected murder.

Police said the body was found in the cowshed lying in a prone position.

The cow he was to milk was still in the yoke with both hind legs tied with a rope.

On observation, blood was oozing from the mouth, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.