    Two Injured After Fire Engine, Cooking Oil Tanker Involved in Accident at Mau Summit

    At least two people were injured after a fire engine and a cooking oil tanker were involved in an accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. 

    The Monday morning accident caused w heavy traffic.

    The tanker overturned in Nyanja area, blocking and spilling unrefined oil on the highway.

    The fire engine also overturned into a ditch after the accident, police and witnesses said.

    Mau Summit Accident
    Fire Engine, Cooking Oil Tanker in Accident at Mau Summit, Molo.

    Shortly, a fire engine dispatched to clean the highway slipped at the accident scene and overturned.

    Police officers from Mau summit police station led by Kuresoi North Sub-county Police Commander Judah Gathenge were at the scene controlling the traffic.

    The snarl up snaked on both sides for almost five kilometers.

    The injured were rushed to hospital.

