Two Injured After Fire Engine, Cooking Oil Tanker Involved in Accident at Mau Summit

At least two people were injured after a fire engine and a cooking oil tanker were involved in an accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.
The Monday morning accident caused w heavy traffic.
The tanker overturned in Nyanja area, blocking and spilling unrefined oil on the highway.
The fire engine also overturned into a ditch after the accident, police and witnesses said.
Shortly, a fire engine dispatched to clean the highway slipped at the accident scene and overturned.
Police officers from Mau summit police station led by Kuresoi North Sub-county Police Commander Judah Gathenge were at the scene controlling the traffic.
The snarl up snaked on both sides for almost five kilometers.
The injured were rushed to hospital.
