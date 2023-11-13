Two Injured After Fire Engine, Cooking Oil Tanker Involved in Accident at Mau Summit

At least two people were injured after a fire engine and a cooking oil tanker were involved in an accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The Monday morning accident caused w heavy traffic.

The tanker overturned in Nyanja area, blocking and spilling unrefined oil on the highway.

The fire engine also overturned into a ditch after the accident, police and witnesses said.

Shortly, a fire engine dispatched to clean the highway slipped at the accident scene and overturned.

Police officers from Mau summit police station led by Kuresoi North Sub-county Police Commander Judah Gathenge were at the scene controlling the traffic.

The snarl up snaked on both sides for almost five kilometers.

The injured were rushed to hospital.