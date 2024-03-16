Two Killed, 24 Injured After Kapsabet Boys School Bus Involved in Accident in Baringo 

One student and a teacher died in a road accident after a school bus they were travelling in rolled at Patkawanin area on the Kabarnet-Marigat highway in Baringo County.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon, police said. 24 students were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Baringo police boss Julius Kiragu said.

Police said the bus had 63 passengers on board, among them 61 students, one teacher and the driver.

The police say the bus driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp corner and landed at the bottom of a steep slope.

A student and a teacher succumbed to injuries as the rescued students were rushed to different hospitals in the county.

Parents rushed to the area on getting the news of the accident involving form two students.