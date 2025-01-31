At Least Two Killed After Light Aircraft Crashes in Kedong Ranch

At least two people were Thursday killed after a light aircraft that they were traveling in crashed in Kedong Ranch, Naivasha.

The deceased are said to be a man and woman and are related. They were identified as Marcus Dunn and Ann Dunn and are believed to be related.

Officials said they had taken off from Wilson Airport in Nairobi aboard a C185 aircraft and were headed for Mbaruk in the area when the accident happened at about 2.15 pm Thursday January 30.

The plane had taken off from Wilson Airport at about 1.19 pm before is crashed an hour later, officials said.

Area police boss Charles Mwai said bad weather and poor terrain to the area hampered rescue operations that were mounted later on.

This went to the night on Thursday.

He said the mission will resume Friday morning.

The area is vast and has poor terrain.

The affected plane had registration numbers 5Y-BVL of Farmland Aviation Limited, officials said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

Mwai said aviation experts had been called to the scene as part of the probe into the crash.

The scene was secured ahead of a planned visit by the investigators.

Officials from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) were expected at the scene.

According to its website, Farmland Aviation operates a fleet of purpose-built aircraft offering a range of specialist aviation services tailored to meet one’s needs.

“Established in 1984, we offer a comprehensive range of services from crop spraying to firefighting, pest control, aerial surveys and more. We can carry out your mission anywhere to the highest standard. Our expertise and focus on precision and safety make us the most trusted partner in the industry.

Such accidents involving light aircrafts are common in the country.

Most of the affected are those used for training purposes.