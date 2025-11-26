Two men electrocuted while cleaning a swimming pool in Mirema Drive

Two men who including a cleaner, were electrocuted as they cleaned a swimming pool in the Mirema Drive area, Nairobi.

The cleaner had been hired from a nearby car wash to help in the work when the incident happened on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 afternoon.

Police said a businessman had hired the cleaner to come and help in cleaning his swimming pool. He then connected his pressure washing machine to a socket with live power.

As he continued with his work, part of the naked wires connecting the machine came into contact with the water electrocuting the cleaner identified as Edwin Mutembei, police said.

A lifeguard who was standing there saw Mutembei struggling and dashed to help him oblivious of the dangers therein.

Police said the life guard identified as Abdi Hassan was also electrocuted in the drama.

Other workers rushed to the main switch of the power supply and switched it off. They rushed the two to the hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations. The tragic incident stalled operations at the home.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy. A team visited the scene and talked to other workers present as part of the probe into the tragic deaths.

Elsewhere in Mbita, Homa Bay a suspect was lynched over claims he was a thief. The body of the suspect was also set on fire after he had been stoned to death. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Such cases have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Some of the suspects are framed up before being set on fire in villages, police say.