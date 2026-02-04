Two men murdered and bodies dumped on roadside in Kisii Town

Detectives are investigating the murder of two men whose bodies were found on the roadside along the Kisii-Kilgoris highway.

Police suspect the two were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped at the site they were discovered on February 3.

One of them was a rider and the other was said to be a pillion passenger. They were identified as Hesbon Nyakundi, 35 and Peter Ndemo, 56.

The bodies were discovered in the Nyataro area minutes after their murder and had been dumped there by unknown people, police said.

They both had head injuries, police said as they moved the bodies to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Police said four other murder incidents were reported on Tuesday alone.

In Moding, Teso, Busia County, the lifeless and naked body of oe Ken Chebos, 28 was found dead on the roadside after he had been attacked.

Police said a woman who was with the deceased was found lying next to his body with serious wounds.

Police linked the murder and assault to love triangle. The two had been to a local bar and were leaving to their home when they were attacked.

The assailant is suspected to be the husband of the injured woman, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Chebos had injuries in the head and back and was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy while the woman was admitted in hospital in a serious condition.

In Kibauni, Machakos County, a man aged 65 was found murdered and his body abandoned on the roadside.

The motive of the murder of John Kamwenza was not immediately established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The body had a deep cut on the chin.

In Kyambeke, Makueni County, the body of one Stephene Kioo, 38 was found lying on the roadside with stab wounds in the neck and right ear.

Police suspect he was killed at the scene but the motive is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. No arrest had been made by Wednesday February 4, police said.

And three suspects were arrested over the murder of a girl aged eight in Oljororok, Nyandarua County.

An autopsy on the body of the minor showed she was defiled before being strangled to death. The motive of the murder was not established.

The suspects were Tuesday presented in court where police successfully requested 21 days to hold them for probe into the murder.