Two men shot dead in suspected cross-border attack in Kibish, Turkana County

Two men were shot dead in a suspected cross-border attack by armed men believed to be from Ethiopia’s Nyangatom community in Kibish, Turkana County.

This was the second such attack in the area in two days.

The incident occurred at Kalata village on October 27, 2026, following a meeting reportedly convened to discuss ways of strengthening peaceful coexistence between the Turkana and Nyangatom communities through the sharing of water and pasture.

The suspected attackers crossed into Kenya from Ethiopia at around 1pm and invited three Turkana men to the meeting.

However, the gathering reportedly turned violent after the three men arrived and sat down, with the suspected attackers opening fire and shooting two of them in the head.

The deceased were identified as Nameju Atepes, 30, and Ewoi Emuria, 40. The third man reportedly escaped unharmed.

Kibish Sub-County Police Commander Sammy Nyongesa led a multi-agency security team to the scene, after the incident was reported at about 6pm.

The security team conducted patrols in the area, but the suspected assailants had reportedly fled towards Ethiopia.

The killings have heightened tensions in the border area, raising concerns about possible retaliatory attacks between the two communities.

Police said Kenyan and Ethiopian authorities were holding discussions aimed at preventing further incidents and containing the situation.

A similar attack occurred on, October 26, 2026, at around noon in the Lokoliram grazing fields, where herders and their livestock were targeted by suspected armed raiders believed to be from Ethiopia’s Nyangatom community.

According to police, NPR officers conducting routine patrols in the area attempted to repel the attackers but were overwhelmed.

The deceased was identified as Kialai Lugulei, 18, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

One NPR officer was reported missing following the confrontation. Authorities had launched efforts to establish his whereabouts, police said.

Two other victims sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

Both injured victims were treated at Kibish Health Centre and discharged in stable condition.

The attackers reportedly stole an undetermined number of livestock and drove them towards Ethiopia, police said adding efforts were being made to recover them.

Additional security patrols were also expected to be deployed to the area as authorities moved to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The incident underscores persistent security challenges in the Kenya-Ethiopia border region, where competition over scarce water and pasture resources has periodically fuelled tensions among pastoralist communities.