    Two Minors Including a South Sudanese Drown in Separate Incidents in Nairobi

    Two minors drowned in separate incidents in Nairobi, police said.

    The first incident happened at Naserian estate, Lang’ata on Wednesday where a six-year-old South Sudanese boy drowned in a swimming pool.

    The body of the minor was found floating in the estate swimming pool, about 200 meters from their house several hours after the incident had happened.

    Police visited the scene and confirmed that the juvenile had gone to swim alone when the tragedy happened.

    The body was photographed and removed to Coptic hospital morgue pending autopsy.

    Police said they are investigating the tragedy. The team wants to understand if there were any safety measures at the pool.

    In Kasarani area, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a tragedy.

    A group of boys from Dandora phase five had gone to swim at an open man-made dam when one of them drowned.

    The victim was later identified as a 14-year-old boy from the area. The body was retrieved from the water and moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

    Police said they are investigating the incident.

