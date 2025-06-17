Two more police officers implicated in the Albert Ojwang murder surrender to IPOA

Two more police officers implicated in the murder of teacher Albert Ojwang while in custody at the Central police station surrendered Monday to face further grilling and possible arraignment.

The deputy Officer Commanding Station Samuel Ngán’ga and the Cell Senty Peter Kimani surrendered to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and declared they are ready to be processed.

This was after it emerged they were missing over the weekend and police with IPOA officials were looking for them.

The two were among those who were on duty when Ojwang was brought in from Homabay by the DCI detectives.

They are said to have received instructions to plan the torture of Ojwang.

At least 17 police officers who were involved in the saga have been identified and grill in initial statements.

The detention of the two brings to four, the number of police officers in custody over the issue that has prompted the stepping aside of Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat.

Lagat had complained of false publication before the DCI pursued Ojwang to his Homabay home and brought him to Nairobi where the murder took place.

Four other civilians are in custody over the saga.

The Officer Commanding Central Police Station in Nairobi Samson Talaam will remain in custody until Wednesday, June 18, 2025 when the court will rule whether he will be detained for 21 days or not.

Talaam was arrested over alleged involvement in the murder of Ojwang.

IPOA filed a miscellaneous application seeking his detention for 21 more days.

IPOA argued that more time is needed to complete investigations and conduct forensic analysis on seized electronic devices.

The application was supported by an affidavit from Abdirahman Jibril, a senior IPOA investigations officer.

The affidavit claims Talaam planned, directed, and attempted to cover up the fatal assault on Ojwang.

IPOA alleges Talaam was in constant contact with police constable James Mukhwana, who had access to the cells.

Mukhwana is also in custody over the murder.

It states releasing Talaam could lead to witness interference and compromise investigations due to police influence.

The affidavit also cited public unrest and safety concerns as reasons to keep the officer in custody.

Talaam’s lawyer opposed the application, saying no compelling evidence supports the allegations in the IPOA affidavit.

The defence requested bail of Sh7,000 or a reasonable bond, citing the officer’s cooperation and long service.

The lawyer said Talaam voluntarily reported to authorities and has served the police for 29 years.

He also pledged that Talaam would avoid Central Police Station, Nairobi, or its surroundings if released.

The prosecution insisted they need 21 days to complete investigations due to the complexity of the case.

They said the decision to charge has not yet been made and could be reviewed earlier if ready.

Lawyer Julius Juma, representing the deceased’s family, supported the prosecution’s application for extended detention.

Talaam remains held at Lang’ata Police Station following his arrest on June 13 and court appearance on June 16.

Elsewhere, a Kahawa court detained a 23-year-old technician for 14 days on claims of tampering with CCTV footage at Nairobi’s Central Police Station, potentially concealing critical evidence in the murder investigation of Ojwang.

The technician, who was reportedly paid Sh3,000 to disable the surveillance system, was remanded in Kilimani Police Station with a second suspect.

Their detention follows an application by IPOA through its Assistant Director of Forensics, Paul Njihia.

The court heard that the tampering hampered investigations into whether Ojwang was tortured and killed inside the police station cells.

Njihia requested that the matter be heard in camera, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe into the “gruesome murder” of Ojwang.

The court granted part of the request — allowing 14 days of detention instead of the 21 sought by investigators.

Njihia informed the court that the suspects’ mobile phones had been seized and would be subjected to forensic analysis.

He further stated that the second suspect was arrested on June 14, 2025, in the vicinity of Central Police Station and subsequently booked at Kilimani.

According to IPOA, the technician and others still at large are suspected of attempting to cover up the fatal assault of Ojwang while he was in custody.

The second suspect is alleged to have been inside the cells during the brutal incident.

While the suspects are said to have cooperated with investigators so far, Njihia told the court that more time is needed to complete forensic examinations and receive guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on how to proceed.

The court ordered both suspects held at Kilimani Police Station for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations.