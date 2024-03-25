Two Pillion Passengers Killed in Crash in Kakuma

Two pillion passengers who were on a motorcycle were killed after falling off in Kakuma, Turkana County.

The incident happened along Kakuma-Lokichogio Road at Lifeworks Secondary School.

The motorcycle was carrying three pillion passengers when the rider lost control after a tyre burst, veered off the road, and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

As a result, two unknown pillion passengers sustained serious head injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Kakuma Mission Hospital.

The rider sustained a fracture on the left leg and hand while the other pillion passenger was referred to Lodwar County Referral Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary after the Saturday incident.

In Sotik, Bomet Coynty along Kaplong-Litein Road at Cheptangulgei area a bodaboda rider died after ramming onto a school bus.

The rider sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot, police said of the Saturday incident.

This is after hitting a bus belonging to Kilgoris Secondary School that was then carrying 42 students from Kaplong towards Litein general direction.

Cases of fatal accidents involving motorcycle riders and their pillion passengers are on the rise. Most of the victims do not wear protective gear hence the higher rate of death.

A campaign on the deaths is ongoing and wants the riders and their passengers to wear helmets.

This is because bodabodas are emerging as the most used mode of transport in both rural and urban areas.