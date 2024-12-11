Two Polish Tourists Killed in Accident in Mariakani, Kilifi County 

Two Polish tourists were Wednesday killed in an accident involving their vehicle and a trailer at Mariakani Maji Ya Chumvi area on Mombasa highway.

Police said two other tourists, their driver and a guide were injured and rushed to hospital after the 7 am incident.

There no further details on the victims.

National Police Service spokeswoman Dr Resila Onyango confirmed the accident.

She said the accident involved a trailer and the van carrying the tourists who were headed for Nairobi direction.

She said the injured were stable in hospital.

“An investigation has been opened to establish how the accident happened,” she added.

The highway is among those regarded dangerous due to high number of fatal accidents it records annually.

The accident comes in the wake of revelations fatal accidents are on the rise since January 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

Statistics provided by police show some 4,282 people had been killed in accidents between January and November 2024 as compared to 3,901 that were reported in the same period in 2023.

More than 10,662 people sustained serious injuries between January and November 2024 as compared to the 9,501 recorded in 2023.

Of those killed, pedestrians made the majority so far this year with 1,637 as compared to 1,413 of 2023 while 788 passengers died between January and November 2024 as compared to the 673 of 2023.

A total of 21,620 accidents were reported between January and November 2024 as compared to 20,191 of 2023 of the same period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.