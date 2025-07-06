Two seminarians die, others Injured in Nairobi road crash involving Yarumal Missionaries

Two seminarians affiliated with the Yarumal Missionaries died on Saturday morning in a road accident along the Nairobi–Kiserian Road near Rongai, while returning from a memorial service.

Several other seminarians were injured in the crash.

The accident occurred when a van belonging to the Yarumal Missionaries was reportedly struck on the driver’s side by a Toyota Noah, according to a statement issued by Fr Stephen Safari, Regional Superior of the Yarumal Missionaries in Kenya.

The deceased were identified as David Aka Kassi, a philosophy seminarian from Ivory Coast, and Christian Ikechukwu, a Nigerian national visiting the formation house in Kenya.

The bodies were transferred to Montezuma Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Additionally, three seminarians remain hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital following the incident:

Basile Ballet is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit with a serious head injury.

Raoul Touré is undergoing amputation surgery after losing a hand in the crash.

Joseph Oganda is reported to be in stable condition and admitted to the general ward.

In addition, Joseph Kioko, Joseph Mumero, and Lionel Kouachi were treated for minor injuries and subsequently discharged.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In his statement, Fr Safari expressed deep sorrow over the loss and requested prayers for the deceased, healing for the injured, and strength for the Yarumal community and families affected by the tragedy.

Father Douglas Nyongesa, M.X.Y also consoled with the families , terming it heartbreaking.

“We extend We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our departed brothers and to our entire missionary fraternity of the Xaverian missionaries of Yarumal, especially in West Africa. May God comfort us all as we mourn these young men who had come to Kenya with hope, faith, and a dream to serve,” he said.