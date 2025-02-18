Two suspected terrorists arrested in Mandera in planned abduction

Anti-terrorism police in Mandera East arrested two suspected al Shabaab operatives, who had planned the abduction of a team of foreign nationals working at a sewer line construction site within Mandera township.

Acting on intelligence, the ever-agile sleuths swiftly arrested the prime suspect, Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan, 29, who had recently sneaked his way into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged several documents to identify as a Kenyan.

On keen scrutiny and thorough interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect was to pay Sh100,000 to his local associate, who would assist in the abduction exercise before he and another, Noor Yacob Ali, 29 facilitated the to-be victims’ movement to El-ade at a Sh300,000 fee.

Consequently, another operation was conducted early this morning, where Yacob Ali was cornered and arrested at Metameta area within Mandera township by a multi-agency security team.

The two were booked in custody undergoing further interrogation ahead of their arraignment for being members of a terrorist group, which is a serious offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

This comes as Kenya is still negotiating with terrorists who kidnapped six people including five chiefs in Elwak, Mandera. The group is being held in Somalia amid efforts for their release.

The abductors have demanded ransom for the release of the victims.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which is porous. The terrorists have been attacking the area affecting development at large.