Two suspects arrested after man found dead inside vehicle in Nyeri

Detectives in Nyeri arrested two suspects after a 68-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle that had veered into a ditch in what is being investigated as a suspected murder.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in the Gachika area of Nyeri Central Sub-County after the locals alerted police to a vehicle lying in a roadside ditch.

Police officers responded to the scene and found a grey Toyota Probox, lodged in the ditch.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a man lying unresponsive on the rear seat. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and scenes of crime personnel were called to the scene, where the man was confirmed dead.

The deceased was identified by his wife as Maina Gichuru, 68.

Police said the body had no visible external injuries, although blood was seen oozing from the nose, prompting detectives to treat the case as a suspected murder pending further investigations.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to the Nyeri Level Five Hospital mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the incident as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

And police in Eldas Sub-County, Wajir County, launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing his elder brother following a family dispute.

The victim, identified as Siyad Kusow Hussein, 46, was found dead in a manyatta at Horote Village in Lakole Sublocation on Tuesday.

Investigators established that the deceased had disagreed with his younger brother, Noor Kusow Hussein, before the fatal attack.

Police said the suspect allegedly confronted the deceased at about 2 a.m. in their manyatta located in a grazing field and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

The body bore several stab wounds, including three to the chest, one to the stomach and another on the left upper arm.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene before the body was taken to Eldas Sub-County Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. The body was later released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Police said the suspect remains at large, and investigations are ongoing as detectives intensify efforts to trace and arrest him.