Two Suspects Arrested Over Fatal Stabbing of Shoe Trader in Nairobi

Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a shoe trader at Kariokor Market in Nairobi, in a breakthrough in investigations into the killing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the victim, Paul Mwangangi, was reportedly stabbed along Landhies Road, opposite the Muthurwa Market footbridge, on October 12, 2026.

Officers who rushed to the scene found Mwangangi lying face down with a fresh stab wound to the chest.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives processed and documented the scene to preserve crucial evidence, while the body was moved to City Mortuary for preservation pending an autopsy.

In a follow-up operation, detectives from DCI Central and Kamukunji, working alongside officers from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office, acted on intelligence and traced the suspects to a hideout in Kayole, where they were arrested.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Kimani Ndungu, alias Bajong, and Peter Kimani Githinji, alias Denoo.

They were taken to Kamukunji Police Station and placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

Detectives also recovered a bloodstained Maasai sword suspected to have been used in the killing. The weapon has been secured as an exhibit for further forensic examination.

“The DCI extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Paul Mwangangi during this difficult time. The DCI remains committed to pursuing all leads, establishing the circumstances surrounding his death and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the DCI said.