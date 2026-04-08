Two workers die, one hospitalised after suspected suffocation in Nairobi construction site

Two construction workers died while a third remains hospitalised in critical condition following a suspected suffocation incident at a building site in Nairobi.

The incident occurred on April 8, 2026, at around 12:30 p.m. along Ndoto Road in Dagoretti Sub-county, Lavington.

According to police, the three men had been tasked with cleaning an underground water tank when they reportedly lost consciousness while inside.

Their colleagues quickly responded and managed to pull them out before rushing them to St. Emmaculate Mission Hospital.

However, two of the workers—identified as Paul Muthondu Mueni, 32, and John Muthoka, 28—were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The third victim, was admitted in serious condition.

Police visited both the scene and the hospital.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two deceased had no visible physical injuries, with investigators suspecting that they suffocated due to lack of oxygen or exposure to toxic gases while inside the confined space of the underground tank.

The scene was processed by crime scene personnel, and the bodies were moved to Chiromo Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident, including whether proper safety measures were in place during the operation.

Meanwhile, police in Bungoma County have launched investigations after decomposed human remains were discovered in a sugarcane plantation in Webuye West Sub-county.

The remains were found on April 8, 2026, at around 12:40 p.m. by workers who were weeding a farm belonging to a local resident in the Sitikho area.

According to police, the workers stumbled upon decomposed body parts, prompting them to alert authorities.

Officers from Sitikho Police Station, alongside detectives from Webuye East, visited the scene and recovered a human skull, a lower jaw, and two bones believed to be femurs.

Clothing found at the scene led to a possible identification of the remains as those of Gladys Nabwire Wekesa, a 57-year-old woman who had reportedly gone missing in February 2026.

Family members indicated that the woman had been suffering from a mental illness prior to her disappearance.

The recovered remains and clothing were collected and moved to Webuye Mortuary for preservation and further forensic analysis, including efforts to confirm the identity.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.