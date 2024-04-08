Two-year-old Girl Electrocuted in Kilifi

A two and half year old girl was electrocuted in an incident in Kilifi Town.

The minor was playing with her friends within their estate when she stepped on a live naked wire on Saturday afternoon.

Police who visited the scene said the live wire was illegally tapped from an electricity post and connected to a quarry site by workers at the quarry next to the deceased parents’ home.

The body was preserved at Kilifi County referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy and were looking for those behind the illegal connection.

Cases of electrocution are on the rise. Most of them are blamed on illegal power connections.

In Mabirikani within Bofa area, the body of Elizabeth Mure Kyalo a retired nurse was found lying on the table.

It was established that she was last seen on Saturday.

The body had no visible marks and assorted drugs were recovered from her bedroom.

The body was moved to the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The cause of the death is yet to be known.