Ty Jerome Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Player

Ty Jerome is an American professional basketball player currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Virginia, where he was instrumental in winning the NCAA Championship in 2019.

Drafted 24th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Jerome has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors before joining the Cavaliers.

As of the 2024-2025 season, he averages 14.0 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Siblings

Ty has a close-knit family, consisting of two Kobe Jerome, John Recupero, and two sisters, Maya Recupero and Olivia Jerome.

His parents are Mark Jerome and Melanie Walker.

The support from his siblings has played a significant role in his life and career as a professional basketball player with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

College career

Jerome played college basketball at the University of Virginia from 2016 to 2019, quickly establishing himself as a vital player in the Cavaliers’ program under head coach Tony Bennett.

Known for their strong defensive play and disciplined style, Virginia provided Jerome with a solid foundation to develop his skills.

During his junior season in 2018-2019, he averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.

His contributions were instrumental in leading the Cavaliers to their first NCAA Championship title in 2019.

This remarkable achievement came after a historic run where the team rebounded from becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the first round in 2018.

Jerome’s performance earned him All-ACC honors and recognition as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top point guard.

Jerome is known for his high basketball IQ, excellent shooting ability—particularly from three-point range—and playmaking skills.

His ability to make smart decisions with the ball and run an offense effectively set him apart as a player during his college years.

Also Read: Rob Dillingham Siblings: Meet Donald Dillingham

NBA career

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Jerome was selected as the 24th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers but was traded shortly thereafter to the Phoenix Suns.

He made his NBA debut during the 2019-2020 season, where he showcased his potential as a reliable backup point guard, contributing both as a scorer and playmaker.

In April 2021, Jerome was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he gained significant playing time that allowed him to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience in a competitive environment.

He signed with the Golden State Warriors in July 2022 and contributed to a team known for its fast-paced offense and emphasis on three-point shooting, fitting seamlessly into their system.

As of October 2023, Ty Jerome signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the ongoing 2024-2025 season, he has been averaging around 14.0 points and 6.0 assists per game, demonstrating his growth as a player and his ability to contribute effectively on both ends of the court.

Jerome’s journey from college champion to professional player highlights not only his resilience but also his adaptability in various team environments.

His experiences across different franchises have equipped him with a diverse skill set that allows him to adjust to different playing styles.

Accolades

Jerome has achieved notable accolades during his basketball career, particularly in college.

At the University of Virginia, he was named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2019 and the All-ACC Third Team in 2018.

Over his three seasons, he accumulated 1,011 points, 317 rebounds, and 384 assists in 105 games.

Jerome earned ACC Player of the Week honors twice and was recognized on the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team in 2019.

His performance in crucial games during the NCAA tournament helped lead Virginia to its first national championship.

Jerome’s contributions included scoring a game-high 24 points in the Elite Eight against Purdue and playing a significant role in the championship game against Texas Tech, where he scored 16 points and provided eight assists.

While he has yet to receive major individual awards in the NBA, his college accolades underscore his skills and potential as a professional player.