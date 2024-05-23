Tyler Perry to Visit Kenya After Missing President Ruto

Renowned American filmmaker and entrepreneur Tyler Perry has expressed regret over missing the opportunity to meet President William Ruto, who visited Tyler Perry Studios during his state visit to the United States.

In an Instagram post, Perry mentioned his busy schedule but expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the historic visit.

“Unfortunately my schedule was booked and I’m heartbroken that I couldn’t move things around in time to be there to greet President Ruto of Kenya as he and his family and delegation (sic) toured Tyler Perry studios,” he said.

President Ruto’s visit to the expansive Tyler Perry Studios marked a significant moment of cross-cultural engagement and collaboration.

Renowned for its contributions to the film and entertainment industry, Tyler Perry Studios hosted the president as part of his broader agenda to strengthen ties between Kenya and the United States, especially in the creative and business sectors.

In his absence, Perry expressed his gratitude to his friend and fellow entertainer, Steve Harvey, who graciously stepped in to greet President Ruto and accompany him on the tour.

“Thank you @iamsteveharveytv for stepping in. What a blessing,” Perry added.

Steve Harvey, known for his multifaceted career as a comedian, host, and producer, embraced the role with enthusiasm.

Tyler Perry Studios, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the largest and most advanced film production studios in the United States. Officially opened in 2019, the studio spans over 330 acres on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson military base.

The expansive facility features 12 sound stages, each named after an African-American trailblazer in the entertainment industry, extensive green spaces, and a variety of backlot sets that replicate diverse urban and suburban environments.

The grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios made Perry the first African-American to own a major film production studio.

“The good news is that means I will have to make my way to Kenya very soon! I am honoured, humbled, and thankful that you stopped by President Ruto,” he continued.