    Why I can’t be left in same room with Nengi – Spyro

    Linda Amiani
    Spyro
    Nigerian Singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has expressed admiration for Big Brother Naija reality star Nengi Hampson, recounting his first encounter with her.

    In a post via his Instagram handle, the singer recalled when an interviewer had asked him which female celebrity he would avoid being alone with.

    He mentioned Nengi humorously, adding that he tries not to act like Jesus since he’s merely His follower, and thus steers clear of the former BBNaija star to avoid temptation.

    Also Read: Burna Boy joins Nollywood

    “An interviewer recently asked me, which female in this industry would you never allow yourself to be left in a room with? Guess who I named? That would be NENGI I no de like de too form like say I be JESUS, I am just his BOY, I ain’t him So I FLEE FROM EVERY APPEARANCE OF NENGI make dem no go get me”, he wrote.

    Spyro also recounted seeing her at a show where she sat opposite him. The “Who Is Your Guy” crooner made sure to rebuke the devil to leave his head until he ran away.

    “Humnnnn…. Naso I jam her for one show, she sat right opposite me and I kept rebuking the devil to leave my head till I had to run”, he added.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

