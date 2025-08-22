Uber Driver Charged with Unlawful Possession of Another’s ID

An Uber driver was Friday charged before a Nairobi court with personation and unlawful possession of a national identity card belonging to another person.

Emilly Wanjiku Kimani appeared before Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego on Friday, where she denied two counts linked to an incident at the National Bank of Kenya, Mountain Mall branch, on August 21.

The prosecution told the court that Kimani, with intent to defraud, falsely identified herself as Naomi Mueni Kithuka to a bank sales executive, Wilkister Ziyeri.

In a second charge, she was accused of unlawfully being in possession of a Kenya National Identity Card in the name of Naomi Mueni Kithuka, which she allegedly presented as her own.

The court released her on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000.

A pre-bail report is to be filed by August 27, with the matter set for mention on September 4, 2025 for pre-trial directions.