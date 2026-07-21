Uber driver recovers, hands over loaded Glock pistol found in back seat to Pangani police

An Uber driver turned over a loaded Glock pistol to police after a passenger discovered the firearm on the back seat of the vehicle in Pangani, Nairobi.

The incident was reported at Pangani Police Station on Monday, July 20, 2026, night.

The driver, told police that at around 8:00 p.m. he had accepted a ride request to Pangani. After the passenger got into the back seat, the client noticed a metallic object that resembled a firearm and alerted the driver.

The pair immediately drove to Pangani Police Station, where officers examined the object and confirmed it was a Glock pistol. The firearm was inside a black holster and was loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The driver informed investigators that he had transported only two passengers to different destinations earlier in the day, and police have recorded their identities as part of ongoing investigations.

The recovered firearm was secured in the station’s armoury pending further investigations to establish its owner and how it came to be left inside the vehicle. Police are pursuing leads to trace the lawful owner of the weapon and determine whether it may have been linked to any criminal activity.

And police launched investigations after a suspected stray bullet pierced the roof of a house in Njiru, Kayole Sub-County, Nairobi, narrowly missing the occupants.

The incident was reported at Obama Police Station on Monday, July 20, 2026, at about 9:37 p.m. by a resident of Njiru near PEFA Church.

The man told police that at around 6:45 p.m., as his family was preparing to pray, his house help alerted him that an object had fallen from the roof. On inspecting the corridor of his house, he found what appeared to be a bullet head lying on the floor.

Investigators established that the suspected bullet had penetrated the iron-sheet roof before passing through the gypsum ceiling and landing on the corridor floor. A small hole in the gypsum ceiling was identified as the bullet’s exit point.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed and documented the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Police recovered the suspected 9mm bullet head, which has been retained as an exhibit for forensic analysis. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has opened investigations to establish the source of the shot.