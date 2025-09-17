Uber marks 10 years in Kenya with the launch of Uber Safari, to explore the wild

Uber announced the launch of Uber Safari, a new product category offering tailored safari experiences in Nairobi National Park.

This innovative product, unveiled as part of the celebration of Uber’s 10-year anniversary in Kenya, makes it easier for locals and tourists to explore the country’s iconic wildlife while positioning Uber as a key enabler of tourism growth.

Uber Safari builds on Uber’s commitment to innovation that is locally relevant, while supporting one of Kenya’s most important industries, tourism.

The new product category will provide seamless, on-demand access to Nairobi National Park, the world’s only national park located within a capital city.

How it Works

With Uber Safari, riders can choose between two unique offerings: a Day Safari or a Night Safari, both through Nairobi National Park – the first of its kind available through the Uber app.

Using Uber Reserve, riders can pre-book their adventure directly in the app, then be picked up in a fully licensed, safari-ready Land Cruiser operated by licensed tour companies.

Each trip includes a licensed guide and a three-hour wildlife experience, seamlessly connecting the city to the wild. The service is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Kenya Wildlife Services, Tourism Regulatory Authority and trusted local fleet partners, ensuring that every journey is safe, reliable, and rooted in Kenya’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Speaking at the event, Imran Manji, General Manager for Uber in East Africa, said tourism plays a vital role in Kenya’s economy, and with Uber Safari, we are excited to be unlocking new ways for people to connect with our incredible wildlife heritage.

“This product is designed to make safaris more accessible and convenient for both local residents and international visitors, while driving new earning opportunities for drivers and communities that rely on tourism. As we mark 10 years in Kenya, Uber Safari reflects our continued commitment to building products that matter.”

Anabel Díaz, Vice President for Uber in Europe, Middle East and Africa, added Kenya is one of Uber’s most important markets in Africa.

“We are proud to celebrate this 10-year milestone by introducing a product that truly embodies innovation rooted in local culture.”

“Uber Safari is a symbol of how technology and tradition can come together to deliver meaningful impact, from strengthening the tourism sector, to supporting livelihoods, to offering riders experiences they will never forget,” he said.

Since launching in Kenya, Uber has become a powerful economic enabler, contributing Sh14.1 billion to the economy in 2023 alone and helping drivers earn 37 percent more than their next best alternative.

The launch of Uber Safari comes at a time when tourism continues to be a key driver of Kenya’s economy, contributing 10.4 percent of GDP and 5.5percent of formal employment.

In 2023, the Uber app facilitated Sh2.7 billion in additional value for Kenya’s tourism industry, supporting millions of tourist journeys.

Uber Safari has been designed to complement Kenya’s existing tourism ecosystem.

By opening the platform to local tour operators and fleet partners, Uber Safari creates new earning opportunities for those who already have vehicles and expertise in guiding safaris.

Land cruiser fleets will soon be able to sign up their vehicles on the app, gaining direct access to Uber’s rider base and seamless booking technology, which helps generate new demand.

This model ensures that value flows back into local businesses, empowering operators to grow their income while giving riders trusted, safe, and high-quality safari experiences.