UDA Pushes Grassroots Elections to April 2024

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has postponed its grassroots elections following a meeting held by the party’s National Steering Committee.

In a statement, party Secretary-General Cleophas Malala said the elections have been moved from December 9, 2023 to April 12, 19 and 26.

The former Kakamega Senator also announced that the President William Ruto-led outfit will release a detailed schedule outlining the county clusters at a later date.

“We encourage all aspirants to continue with their registration, which will remain open until 6:00 pm on March 22, 2024,” said Malala.

This comes amid internal wrangles. Last month, Senator Boni Khalwale sought to stop Malala from overseeing the polls.

The “bull fighter” as he is popularly known claimed that a plan was in the works to manipulate the elections.

Also weighing in on the matter was Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa who accused Malala of frustrating members of affiliate parties.