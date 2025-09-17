Uganda to Host 2025 EAC Games

Uganda has been confirmed as the host of the 2025 East African Community (EAC) Games, which will take place from December 5 to 17. Preparations are already underway, with a joint committee expected to meet next month to finalize logistics under the coordination of the EAC Secretariat. Teams will also be provided with training facilities ahead of the competitions.

The announcement was made during the 11th UNESCO African Week and 9th Africa Engineering Conference held in Munyonyo, Kampala. The event brought together delegates from all nine EAC member states, including the recently admitted Federal Republic of Somalia.

Kenya’s National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also chairs the EAC Bureau of Speakers, challenged African engineers to take the lead in driving the continent’s industrial revolution.

“Africa is the richest continent in the world, but with the poorest people. Engineers can turn African resources into projects that can transform lives,” Wetang’ula said.

Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, reading a speech on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni, emphasized the urgent need for industrialization.

“It is difficult for Africans to emancipate themselves from backwardness without carrying out an industrial revolution,” Museveni said. He added that Uganda is prioritizing infrastructure in energy and transport to reduce the cost of doing business.

Among assured delegates that Ugandan lawmakers will continue supporting science, technology, and innovation through strong legal frameworks.

East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana also called for future conferences to be rotated across the region to promote youth participation.

“Africa’s young people are the future, and engineering is the engine that will drive the EAC forward,” he said.

Wetang’ula attended the event in the company of Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.