Ugandan herder found murdered in thicket in Siaya 

Police in Siaya County launched investigations after the body of a Ugandan national was found dumped in a thicket along the Wagusu–Abimbo Road in Bondo Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police visited the scene at Wagusu Village in West Migwena Sub-location, Nyang’oma Location, where they found the lifeless body of a middle-aged man identified as Moses, a Ugandan national who worked as a herder at the home of Benard Ochieng.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was last seen alive on Saturday by his employer before he went missing.

Police said the body had multiple deep cut wounds to the head, suggesting the victim was attacked with a sharp object.

The scene was processed, and the body was moved to Bondo Sub-County Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Detectives have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible.

And police in Machakos County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 50-year-old man whose skeletal remains were discovered in a bush in the Kamulu area.

According to police, the discovery was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday after a herder spotted what appeared to be a human skull near a footpath passing through a plot in the Kambi area.

Police visited the scene and confirmed that the skull was human. About 30 metres away, they recovered the rest of the skeletal remains concealed in a nearby bush.

The remains were identified as those of Charles Mbatha Muasya, 50, by his brother. The family told investigators that the deceased had been living alone in a makeshift structure built on a tree along the banks of the Athi River and had been struggling with mental illness. He had last been seen at the end of May.

Police processed the scene before transferring the skeletal remains to Mama Lucy Mortuary, where they will undergo a post-mortem examination as investigations continue into the cause of death.