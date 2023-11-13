Ugandan Military Court Holds Officers Accountable For Cowardice In Al-Shabab Attack

A military court in Uganda has found two officers guilty of cowardice in the face of an attack by Islamist fighters on an African Union base in Somalia earlier this year.

Majors Zadock Abor and John Oluka, both part of the Ugandan contingent assisting Somalia’s fight against al-Shabab, were found to have fled the scene during the assault in Bulo Marer, resulting in the loss of at least 50 Ugandan soldiers.

The African Union force, known as Atmis, has been actively involved in combating the al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab, and the attack in Bulo Marer marked one of the deadliest incidents for the multinational force since its recent offensive against the extremist group.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni expressed dissatisfaction with the military’s response to the incident, leading to a thorough investigation and subsequent court proceedings. The military court, convened in Mogadishu, heard that Majors Abor and Oluka had been forewarned about the impending attack but failed to take preventive measures.

As the al-Shabab militants launched their assault on the base, the officers reportedly exhibited a lack of leadership by failing to rally their troops, opting instead to flee to another military base. The court’s ruling reflects a stern stance on the officers’ dereliction of duty, leading to their dismissal from the army.

In addition to the two majors, four non-commissioned officers were also found guilty of negligence in protecting military equipment during the attack. The court’s decision underscores the importance of accountability and adherence to military protocol in the face of such security challenges.

The African Union force, consisting of approximately 19,000 troops, has been deployed in Somalia since 2007, aiding the government in its efforts to combat al-Shabab and reclaim control of key regions. Originally scheduled to transfer security responsibilities to Somalia’s government forces and exit the country next year, the recent attack and subsequent setbacks in the offensive against al-Shabab have raised concerns about the stability and security of the region.

The verdict serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by multinational forces engaged in counterterrorism operations and highlights the imperative for robust leadership and preparedness in the ongoing fight against extremist groups in the Horn of Africa.