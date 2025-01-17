Uhuru Kenyatta Urges Gen Z To Continue Fighting For Their Rights

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on members of Generation Z to remain steadfast in fighting for their rights and safeguarding their future.

Speaking during the burial of his cousin, veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai, on Friday, Kenyatta emphasized the importance of resilience and courage in the face of challenges.

“The problem with people nowadays is fear. Gen Z is the future. Fight for your rights and ensure you get what is rightfully yours,” Kenyatta urged mourners gathered at the event.

Kibathi, a respected rally driver and first cousin to the former president, passed away last week at the age of 72.

Kenyatta also cautioned against complacency, encouraging individuals to protect their hard-earned assets.

“Don’t sit idly by as your wealth is taken from you. Everything worth having is worth fighting for. If you don’t fight for it, don’t cry when it’s taken away,” he said.

The former president’s remarks come two months after his symbolic handshake with President William Ruto.

In recent months, Kenya has experienced heightened political and social unrest.

The protest in June last year led to historic events, including the burning of parliament, a reshuffling of cabinet secretaries, and the rejection of a controversial finance bill by President Ruto.

The turmoil has spilled over online, with increased reports of youth abductions linked to activism.

In December alone, at least six young Kenyans were reportedly abducted, including Kibet Bull, a youth known for viral memes featuring President Ruto.

Kenyatta’s remarks come as some of his allies, including Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo, and Lee Kinyanjui, were sworn in as cabinet secretaries today.