UK bans video game controller exports to Russia

The export of video game controllers from the UK to Russia has been banned as they can be repurposed to pilot drones used to launch attacks on Ukraine.

It is part of a package of around 150 trade sanctions against Russia announced by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

The European Union enforced a similar ban on video games and joysticks earlier this year.

Other technology items used in the defence and energy sectors are among items which can also no longer be exported to Russia, including software used to search for new oil and gas wells.

Sanctions were also announced on exports of chemicals, electronics, machinery and metals to limit Russia’s military capability.

This includes electronic circuits and other components that can be used in weapons systems.

“Gaming consoles will no longer be repurposed to kill in Ukraine,” Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said.

He added: “Putin thought he could use British markets to boost his war effort, buying harmless goods and turning them into tools of war – but the UK is exposing and acting on this sinister trade.

“Today’s action clamps down on Russia’s sneaky trading and deprives Putin of the goods he desperately needs to fight his barbaric war.”

He added that cutting off Russia’s energy revenues “will drain Putin’s war chest”.

“And our tough new measures will also degrade Russia’s military machine – new export sanctions mean Putin will no longer be able to get his hands on specialist technology used to produce weaponry for his illegal war.”

The latest package is part of wider sanctions by the US, UK and EU on Russia, in response to its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sanctions are penalties imposed by one country on another, to stop them acting aggressively or breaking international law.

The UK also condemned a Russian missile strike on Kyiv that killed nine people and injured dozens overnight on Thursday, one day after Ukrainian, US, UK and European officials met in London to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine.

UK foreign minister David Lammy said on X: “While Ukrainian ministers were in London working towards peace, [President Vladimir] Putin’s Russia was attacking the Ukrainian people.”

