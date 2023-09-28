UK Faces Ongoing Nature Loss Crisis As Extinction Of Precious Species Escalates

The United Kingdom is still grappling with a nationwide crisis of nature loss, with precious animals and plants facing a continuous decline, according to a new State of Nature report by over 60 conservation organizations, government agencies, and academics.

The report, which assessed over 10,000 species including mammals, plants, insects, birds, and amphibians, found that 16% of these species are currently threatened.

Among the iconic UK wildlife facing endangerment are the turtle dove and hazel dormouse.

Despite government commitments to enhance natural habitats, conservation groups argue that nature loss is surpassing conservation efforts and investments.

The report paints a bleak picture of declining natural spaces and the species dependent on them.

Studies conducted since the 1970s reveal that monitored plants and animals have seen their abundance decrease by an average of 19%.

This alarming trend indicates a challenging future for the UK’s native wildlife, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Beccy Speight, CEO of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), emphasized the importance of taking action to restore nature, noting its role in addressing the climate crisis.

Speight stated that society must accelerate its transition to nature-friendly land and sea use to prevent further decline in the UK’s environment and its potential repercussions on daily life.

In response to these concerns, the UK government reiterated its commitment to its “30-by-30” pledge, which aims to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey highlighted the government’s investments in initiatives like the £40 million Species Survival Fund and £750 million for woodland and peatland restoration.

However, RSPB’s Prof Richard Gregory argued that additional resources are needed to achieve the 30-by-30 goal, emphasizing that the task of recovering nature in the UK is complex and requires substantial financial investment.

Gregory stressed the importance of such investments in preserving the environment and preventing future costs associated with environmental decline.

Since 1970, the report reveals that of the 2,890 species classified in Britain’s “priority group”:

58% have declined in number 19% have increased Nearly 1,500 UK native species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction. Many important habitats in the UK, such as woodlands, wetlands, and wildflower meadows, are in poor condition. Only around 11% of UK land is within protected areas, and not all are effectively managed for wildlife. None of the seafloor surrounding the UK is in “good condition” due to damage from fishing gear.

Efforts to restore nature are exemplified by farmers Nic and Paul Renison, who have transformed their farming practices to create more space for wildlife on their land.

By dividing their acres into small pastures and implementing rotational grazing for their cattle, they aim to mimic the natural movement of buffalo herds.

Additionally, they’ve planted wildlife-friendly hedgerows to create “corridors” for wildlife throughout their farm, attracting a wide range of bird species and owls.

