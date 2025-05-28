UK prosecutors say 21 charges authorised against Tate brothers

Prosecutors in the UK have confirmed for the first time they have authorised 21 charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that it had authorised the charges against the brothers in 2024, before an extradition warrant was issued to bring them back from Romania.

The two British-Americans are under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny – and the CPS said “the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first”.

The CPS’s charging decision came after it received a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police about allegations made in the UK.

The CPS said Andrew Tate, a 38-year-old influencer and former kickboxer, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The pair were both born in the US but moved to Luton in the UK with their mother after their parents divorced.

In recent years, Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist, has built a massive online presence, including more than 10 million followers on X, sharing his lifestyle of fast cars, private jets, and yachts.

He and his brother were first arrested in Romania in December 2022, with Andrew accused of rape and human trafficking and Tristan suspected of human trafficking.

They both denied the charges and spent several months under house arrest. A year and a half later, in August 2024, they faced new allegations in Romania including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, all of which they deny.

Separately, the pair were detained in Bucharest in March 2024 after Bedfordshire Police said it had obtained an arrest warrant in relation to allegations of rape and trafficking.

From US back to Romania

According to the brothers’ legal representatives, the UK allegations dated back to between 2012 and 2015. At the time of the arrest warrant, the Tates said they “categorically reject all charges” and were “very innocent men”.

A Romanian court ruled that they could be extradited to the UK only once the separate proceedings against them in Romania concluded.

They were then released from custody. Prosecutors unexpectedly lifted a two-year travel ban earlier this year, after which the brothers travelled from Romania to the US state of Florida by private jet in February 2025.

They returned to Romania in March 2025, telling reporters that “innocent men don’t run from anything”.

The brothers say they registered with Bucharest authorities in a legal formality to demonstrate their compliance with an ongoing criminal investigation. Andrew did not say whether he would remain in Romania, but vowed to clear his name there and in the UK.

By BBC News