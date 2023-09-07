UN Expert Warns Of Modern Slavery In Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Programs

Canada’s temporary foreign worker programs have been described as a “breeding ground” for modern forms of slavery by a United Nations expert.

Tomoya Obokata, the UN’s special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, expressed deep concern over reports of exploitation and abuse suffered by migrant workers during his fact-finding mission to Canada.

Obokata highlighted the vulnerability of migrant workers under employer-specific work permit regimes, such as certain Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (TFWPs), where reporting abuses could result in deportation.

“Employer-specific work permit regimes, including certain Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (TFWPs), make migrant workers vulnerable to contemporary forms of slavery, as they cannot report abuses without fear of deportation,” Obokata said.

This warning follows allegations made by Jamaican farmworkers in Ontario in 2022, comparing their treatment to “systematic slavery,” including verbal and physical abuse, exposure to dangerous pesticides, and poor living conditions.

Rights advocates have long called for systemic issues in Canada’s temporary foreign worker programs to be addressed, as they leave laborers susceptible to abuse with limited recourse.

Each year, between 50,000 and 60,000 foreign agricultural laborers arrive in Canada on temporary permits to work in various sectors, from agriculture to meat processing.

While Canada has introduced measures to mitigate the risk of forced and child labor, Obokata urged the government to create a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants, emphasizing the need to protect workers’ rights and address enabling discrimination.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, welcomed Obokata’s findings and reiterated the call for permanent resident status for all migrants in Canada to safeguard their rights and promote a fair society. Demonstrations advocating “status for all” are scheduled across the country to push for these reforms.

Despite the Canadian government’s efforts to improve support for migrant laborers and explore pathways to permanent residence, rights groups argue that immediate permanent immigration status would provide the best protection against potential abuses.

