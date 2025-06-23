Union Demands Urgent Action As Telkom Kenya Staff Promotions And Growth Frozen

Promotions, job realignments, and skills development at Telkom Kenya have been halted indefinitely due to delays in onboarding a new strategic investor, the Communications Workers Union of Kenya (COWU-K) has revealed.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 23, 2025, COWU-K Secretary General Benson Okwaro expressed deep concern over what he described as a worsening crisis at the state-owned telecommunications firm.

He called on the Government of Kenya, the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, and Telkom Kenya management to urgently address the challenges threatening the company’s survival and the welfare of its employees.

Okwaro noted that since 2020, workers have waited for the arrival of a strategic investor, which the government had promised would revamp the company. Despite this, five years later, there has been no update on the matter, leaving employees in limbo.

“Two Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) have already been negotiated and signed, but none have been implemented. Management continues to link the delays to the pending arrival of the investor,” said Okwaro.

He added that the prolonged wait has created an environment of hopelessness among employees, many of whom have remained in the same roles for over a decade without promotion or professional development.

The union now wants the ICT Ministry to publicly explain the status of Telkom Kenya and the anticipated investment, saying the continued silence is fueling uncertainty and frustration.

Okwaro stressed that if the government cannot bring in an investor, it should directly intervene with a comprehensive rescue plan to address staff welfare, career growth, and operational challenges.

He also blamed past disruptions, such as the transfer of ATC sites, for damaging Telkom’s service delivery. These issues have led to a significant drop in market share, leaving the company behind Safaricom and Airtel in the provision of GSM services.

“To ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo: we urge you to act now. Your leadership is critical in preventing the collapse of Telkom Kenya. We believe you have the capacity to bring stakeholders together and find a solution,” Okwaro said.