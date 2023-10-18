United Kingdom To Criminalize Laughing Gas Possession And Trade

The United Kingdom is set to criminalize the possession and trade of nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as “laughing gas,” in three weeks.

This decision comes as part of an effort to clamp down on antisocial behavior and drug misuse in public spaces.

Those who repeatedly misuse nitrous oxide will face penalties of up to two years in prison, while dealers will be subject to sentences of up to 14 years, according to the Home Office.

This new prohibition will go into effect on November 8, classifying nitrous oxide as a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Nitrous oxide is a widely used recreational drug, especially among young people, known for its euphoric effects.

The move to ban nitrous oxide followed a parliamentary vote last month in which MPs voted overwhelmingly, by 404 votes to 36, in favor of categorizing it as a class C drug.

Critics have expressed concerns about the ban, fearing that it could deter users from seeking medical help.

Nevertheless, the government asserts that it is taking this step to address public drug misuse and antisocial behavior.

Nitrous oxide, which is typically found in small metal canisters, is a colorless gas employed as a painkiller in medicine and dentistry.

It is also used for producing whipped cream in cooking. When used recreationally, the gas is inhaled, resulting in feelings of relaxation, giggling, light-headedness, or dizziness.

However, excessive use can lead to headaches, anxiety, paranoia, fainting, or unconsciousness. Prolonged and frequent use may cause vitamin B12 deficiency, leading to neurological damage, according to a government report citing various scientific studies.

Penalties for possessing nitrous oxide will range from an unlimited fine, community service, or a caution. Repeat serious offenders may face a prison sentence of up to two years.

Production and supply of the drug for unlawful purposes can carry a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Certain exemptions will apply, permitting the use of nitrous oxide for legitimate purposes, such as pain relief during labor in maternity wards or in catering.

Although individuals will not need licenses to possess nitrous oxide, they will be required to demonstrate lawful possession without intent for psychoactive use.

The government has also emphasized that legitimate suppliers must not be “reckless” regarding whether someone intends to misuse the substance, with negligence constituting an offense.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp affirmed the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach toward antisocial behavior and drug misuse in public spaces, emphasizing the dangers to health posed by nitrous oxide.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night-time Industries Association, welcomed the ban but called for a comprehensive education and harm reduction strategy on drugs. He highlighted the burden on businesses dealing with discarded canisters and the adverse impacts on staff and patrons’ well-being, as well as the potential for fostering crime and antisocial behavior.

