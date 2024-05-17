University Student Arrested Over Sexual Assault Claims in Maseno

A 23-year-old male student at Maseno University was arrested following his suspected involvement in a violent robbery and rape of two fellow students from the same campus, which occurred on the night of April 14, 2024.

Police said Jacktone Oluoch Owiti was ambushed at his house in Maseno’s Chulaimbo area, and one of the victims’ phones which was stolen on the fateful night found in his possession.

In the April incident reported to the police by a member of community policing within Nyawita area, the two first-year students aged 19 and 20 were attacked while sleeping in their shared room in the dead of the night, by two assailants who were armed with a machete and a dagger.

Kicking the door open and threatening the fear-stricken girls with stabs should they make a murmur, the agents from hell forced themselves on the victims before disappearing with their smartphones.

After making sure that the attackers were out of the vicinity, the victims screamed for help where neighbours responded by assisting them to a local hospital for medical attention.

Kisumu West detectives who relentlessly pursued the case eventually caught up with the first suspect on May 15, who was later paraded for identification, DNA sampling conducted and later arraigned.

New leads to his accomplice(s) have since been obtained and the investigators are hot on their trail, police said.