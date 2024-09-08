University Student Leaders Suspend Planned Demos for 30-days

Student leaders from various universities have jointly announced the cancellation of a demonstration planned for tomorrow, choosing instead to pursue further dialogue with the government regarding the controversial new university funding model.

During a press briefing, both elected and non-elected leaders stressed the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing challenges in the education sector.

The unrest stems from recent changes to the funding model, which have led to confusion and concern among students and parents. According to the leaders, many students have been incorrectly categorized, resulting in inflated household contributions that many families are unable to meet.

Furthermore, some students have not been fully evaluated under the new system, preventing them from enrolling in their universities.

While recognizing the government’s efforts to resolve the issue, the student leaders urged the formation of an inclusive committee, with representation from student unions, to reassess the funding model.

“Though the steps taken so far are not entirely satisfactory, the government’s willingness to include student representatives in reviewing the appeals process and rethinking the funding approach is commendable,” they stated.

However, the leaders emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling on the government to expedite the process and set clear deadlines for the committee’s work to ensure timely resolution.

“Comrades will not tolerate any further delays. We need to fix this issue and move forward as a nation,” they added.

Alongside their concerns about the funding model, the student leaders also pointed to the rising costs of hostel accommodation and the rigid fee deadlines imposed by certain universities.

They urged both the government and university administrations to lower accommodation fees and offer students the flexibility to spread fee payments throughout the semester.

Although demonstrations were initially planned, the leaders have now retreated from protest actions, citing fears of external groups attempting to hijack their peaceful movement for disruptive purposes.

The student leaders disclosed that they had received intelligence indicating the involvement of politically motivated groups aiming to infiltrate the protests. This revelation prompted them to reconsider their approach and prioritize dialogue over demonstrations.

The student leaders called on their fellow comrades to remain calm and stay focused on the shared goal of achieving a fair solution for everyone.

They reaffirmed their dedication to seeking an amicable resolution through dialogue, but made it clear that they are ready to take further action if necessary.

In conclusion, the leaders extended their condolences to the families impacted by the recent tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, which claimed several lives, and offered their best wishes for a swift recovery to the survivors.