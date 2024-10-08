Úrsula Corberó Siblings: All About Mónica

Úrsula Corberó is a Spanish actress who gained international fame for her role as Tokyo in the critically acclaimed series La Casa de Papel.

She began her career in television with roles in series like “Física o Química” and later transitioned to film and international projects.

Known for her versatility and charisma, Corberó has also worked in various genres, including drama and comedy, and has a significant following on social media.

Siblings

Corberó has one sister named Mónica.

They grew up together in Barcelona, Spain, where Úrsula developed her passion for acting early in life, starting with commercials at age five.

Mónica has been a supportive presence throughout Úrsula’s career and personal life.

Career

Corberó began her acting journey at the young age of 13 with a role in the Catalan series Mirall Trencat in 2002.

She gained significant recognition as Ruth Gómez in the popular teen drama Física o Química, which aired from 2008 to 2010.

This series explored the lives of high school students grappling with various social issues, and Corberó’s performance helped establish her as a talented young actress.

Her breakout role came when she was cast as Tokyo (Silene Oliveira) in La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), which premiered in 2017.

The series follows a group of robbers executing heists on Spain’s Royal Mint and Bank, with Tokyo serving as both a key character and the narrator.

The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, earning numerous awards and garnering a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

In addition to her television work, Corberó has appeared in several films.

Her notable film credits include Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida, a romantic comedy where she played one of the lead roles, and El Árbol de la Sangre, a drama that delves into family secrets and relationships.

In 2021, she made her Hollywood debut in the action film Snake Eyes, part of the G.I. Joe franchise, where she portrayed Anastasia Cisarovna.

Corberó continues to work on various projects, both in Spain and internationally, demonstrating her versatility by taking on roles across different genres, including drama, action, and comedy.

Awards and accolades

Corberó has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

In 2023, she won the Ondas Award for Best Actress in a TV Series for her role in Burning Body.

Corberó also received the Fotogramas de Plata for Best TV Actress in 2024 for the same series.

Her performance in Money Heist earned her significant recognition, including nominations for the Feroz Awards and winning the Iris Award for Best Actress in 2018.

Additionally, Corberó has been nominated for multiple Platino Awards and José María Forqué Awards, showcasing her versatility across various roles and genres in both television and film.

Personal life

Corberó is in a long-term relationship with Argentine actor Chino Darín.

The couple began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the Spanish television series La Embajada.

Their relationship has grown stronger over the years, particularly during the pandemic when they spent time together in Buenos Aires with Darín’s family.

Although they are not married, they share a deep bond and often travel together.