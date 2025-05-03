US court rules ex-Abercrombie CEO unfit for trial

The former chief executive of fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch is “mentally incompetent” and currently unfit to stand trial on charges of sex trafficking and prostitution, a US court has ruled.

Mike Jeffries will now be held in custody and treated in hospital for an initial period of up to four months to determine if his condition is likely to improve enough for the case to proceed.

Mr Jeffries’ legal team said last December he has dementia and late onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He is accused of using his wealth, power and status to traffic and sexually abuse vulnerable men over years – alleged crimes that could carry a life-term jail sentence.

Judge Nusrat Choudhury agreed on Friday that the defendant was “suffering from a mental disease or defect”, making him “unable to understand” court proceedings.

The ruling followed an assessment by two medical experts – one designated by Mr Jeffries’ defence team, the other chosen by prosecutors.

Judge Choudhury said in a court order that Mr Jeffries would be treated in hospital for up to four months to see if he is likely to regain competency.

Once a follow-up assessment is complete, the defendant could either face trial or the court will weigh up next steps.

These could include dropping the criminal charges against him, or releasing him to home confinement.

Mr Jeffries was arrested and charged last October along with his British partner, Matthew Smith, 61, and their middleman, James Jacobson, 72. All three deny the allegations.

US prosecutors allege the men used force, fraud and coercion to make young men, many of whom were aspiring models, engage in violent and exploitative sex acts while Mr Jeffries was chief executive from at least 2008 until 2015.

The charges followed a 2023 BBC documentary and ongoing podcast series that revealed the three of them benefited from a sophisticated operation in which recruiters scouted young men for sex in cities including London, New York, Paris and Marrakesh.

The BBC has since revealed that more than 40 men, including Abercrombie & Fitch employees, have now come forward with civil allegations of sexual assault, drugging or rape – with claims dating back to 1992, the year Mr Jeffries started running the company.

Civil trial lawyers have told the BBC their clients are dismayed at the criminal court’s decision that Mr Jeffries is unfit to stand trial.

“We’ve been speaking with our clients who are disappointed by the decision and still want justice,” said Brad Edwards and Brittany Henderson, representing 26 alleged victims.

Brian Bieber, Mr Jeffries’ criminal defence lawyer, said his client had recently been evaluated by doctors who determined he had Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy Body disease, and the residual effects of a traumatic brain injury requiring around-the-clock care, which “will almost certainly worsen over time”.

Dr Cheryl Paradis, the US prosecutor’s medical expert, also independently assessed Mr Jeffries. According to court papers, she found he was unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to properly assist in his defence.

“His memory impairment almost certainly would cause him to be unable to accurately recall key events and details,” Dr Paradis said, according to the court filings, “and severely limit his capacity to provide accurate and reliable information”.

She added: “Additionally, his inappropriate behaviour, which is a symptom of his dementia, could further interfere with his ability to maintain proper courtroom demeanour. He may blurt out self-incriminating statements or engage in erratic behaviour, which would undermine his credibility.”

The BBC understands that Mr Jacobson and Mr Smith could still face trial on the same sex-trafficking and prostitution charges.

Alongside criminal charges, Mr Jeffries and his partner Mr Smith have been defending multiple civil lawsuits accusing them of rape, sex trafficking and assault, which they “vehemently deny”.

The civil lawsuits had been stayed – or legally put on pause – until the resolution of the criminal case, which takes precedence to protect Mr Jeffries’ right against self-incrimination.

While his criminal case remains uncertain, Mr Jeffries could still face a civil trial or reach a settlement over the allegations. If this was the case, the outcome could lead to compensation being awarded to alleged victims.

“Mike Jeffries attacked these men and ruined their lives at a point when they were at their most vulnerable and chasing their dreams,” said civil case lawyer, Brad Edwards.

“He will still be held accountable by our lawsuit and his co-conspirators will still face the criminal justice system.

“For anyone affected still in fear about coming forward, you should be reassured that his power is now totally gone”.

Abercrombie & Fitch is also being sued for negligence, with lawsuits claiming that it knowingly facilitated “heinous sexual crimes”.

The company – which also owns the Hollister brand – has previously said it was “appalled and disgusted” by Mr Jeffries’ alleged behaviour.

By BBC News