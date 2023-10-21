US Judge Threatens Contempt Charges For Trump Over Gag Order Violation

Former US President Donald Trump faces potential contempt charges after failing to comply with a gag order issued by a United States judge.

Justice Arthur Engoron has accused Trump of disregarding the order by neglecting to remove a “untrue and disparaging” social media post about a court clerk.

The gag order was initially imposed on October 3 after Trump shared a social media post featuring one of the judge’s clerks alongside Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Trump labeled the clerk as “Schumer’s girlfriend,” which led to the court’s intervention.

Engoron had ordered Trump to take down the offending post, and Trump initially claimed that he had done so.

However, the judge later discovered that the post had not been removed from a campaign website, which he deemed a “blatant violation” of the gag order.

The consequences for Trump’s actions could involve fines or even imprisonment, according to the judge. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, argued that the failure to remove the social media post was unintentional.

The former president is currently dealing with multiple legal challenges as he pursues a potential return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

He continues to maintain a strong position as the front-runner in the Republican presidential primaries.

Trump has consistently portrayed these legal challenges, some of which stem from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as part of a “witch hunt” designed to hinder his political ambitions.

He recently posted an image on the Truth Social media platform, depicting Jesus Christ sitting next to him in a courtroom setting.

Although Trump’s legal issues continue to mount, he remains a formidable figure in US politics and a dominant force in the Republican party.

