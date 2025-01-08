US Launches Probe of Tesla’s ‘Smart Summon’ Driverless Tech

US safety regulators have opened an investigation of a Tesla feature that allows drivers to summon parked cars without being in the vehicle after numerous accidents were reported linked to the technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Tesla cars operating in the “Actually Smart Summon” mode were reported to be unable to detect posts or parked cars.

The feature is in place on nearly 2.6 million cars made by Tesla since 2016, including its Model S sports car, Model 3 sedan, and Model X and Y sports utility vehicles.

Tesla did not immediately comment.

Boss Elon Musk has previously been an outspoken defender of Tesla’s push into self-driving, arguing that it is more safe than regular driving and represents the future of transportation.

NHTSA said in this case, at least four crashes had been reported involving the Actually Smart Summon technology, which the company released in September and allows drivers to move their cars using their phones.

The agency said it was also aware of about a dozen other incidents involving its predecessor “Smart Summon”.

None of the accidents that sparked this investigation led to injuries, NHTSA said.

But the probe is likely to raise new questions about the automated driving technology Tesla has made available to drivers across its fleet.

The electric car company is also facing NHTSA investigations of its wider autopilot features sparked by accidents, some of them fatal.

This probe is the first step in a process that can lead to a recall.

NHTSA said it would look into how fast cars can go while the Actually Smart Summon feature is in use and what restrictions are in place to prevent drivers from using it on public roads, among other issues.

Tesla’s manual advises drivers that Actually Smart Summon is intended for use in private, familiar areas, like driveways and recommends a clear line of sight between the driver and the car.

It also says that Actually Smart Summon will be disabled on public roads.

The notice of the probe comes just weeks before Donald Trump, a close ally of Mr Musk, is poised to enter the White House. He was elected on a campaign platform that included promises to dramatically cut regulation and government spending.

