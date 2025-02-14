An American man is being held in Russia after airport security discovered cannabis-laced sweets in his luggage, according to Russian state media.

The 28-year-old man, who is not named in the reports, is facing drugs charges after he was arrested at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport last week.

According to Russian state news agency Tass, a drug-sniffing dog alerted security to one of his bags which was then found to contain two jars and a plastic bag of cannabis products.

The US State Department told the BBC it was aware of the reports and was monitoring the case closely.

The Tass report said the man arrived in Moscow from Istanbul on 7 February, and later explained to airport security that the items had been prescribed by an American doctor.

He is facing a potential prison term of 5-10 years on drug smuggling charges as well as a fine of one million roubles ($10,880; £8,600), state media reports.

In recent years, Russia has detained a number of US citizens on drugs charges with some Western officials suggesting the Kremlin is “hoarding” Americans to trade for allies and operatives imprisoned abroad.

Prisoner exchanges occurred as recently as this week, when a Russian national jailed in the US on money laundering charges was freed in exchange for American Marc Fogel, who was arrested for cannabis possession in 2021.

Mr Fogel, who was also arrested at a Russian airport, was charged with carrying a small amount of medical marijuana and given a 14-year prison sentence.

US basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on a similar charge of cannabis possession in 2022, was freed in an exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Boutin perhaps the most high-profile case.

Lat year also saw the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War, with 24 people released in total including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

At least 10 Americans remain in prison in Russia. They include Gordon Black – a US army staff sergeant who flew to Vladivostok to see his girlfriend and was then accused of stealing from her – and Robert Woodland, who was adopted from Russia as a child and was working as an English teacher when he was convicted of drugs offences.

By BBC News